There’s still time to read one more book during lockdown

With a week to go before the lockdown is lifted and one resumes life anew, there’s only so much you can do with he time left on your hands?

We suggest you invest it in some thought-provoking content and self-help books to improve your skills, thought process and generally, improve yourself.

Landmark Bookstore lists down some e-versions of bestsellers you can buy online and delve into immediately.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

Author: Charlie Mackeay

Named as New York Times Bestseller, Wall Street Journal Bestseller and US Today Bestseller, the book itself is an object of art.

From the revered British illustrator, the book is a modern fable for all ages that explores life’s universal lessons. Charlie Mackesy offers inspiration and hope in uncertain times in this beautiful book based on his famous quartet of characters who explore an unlikely friendship and poignant, universal lessons they learn together.

Ikigai

Author: Hector Garcia

Ikigai is a Japanese word for ea reason to live’ or ea reason to jump out of bed in the morning’. It’s the place where your needs, desires, ambitions, and satisfaction meet. A place of balance.

Finding your Ikigai is easier than you might think. This book will help you work out what your own Ikigai really is, and equip you to change your life. The book gently unlocks simple secrets we can all use to live long, meaningful, happy lives.

Science-based studies weave beautifully into honest, straight-talking conversation you won’t be able to put down.

Love in the time of Cholera

Author: Gabriel Garcia Marquez

The book is a romantic novel written with a powerful narrative. The story revolves around two people who fall in love and then suffer the harsh realities which love brings with it. It not only narrates different traits of human nature but also depicts a careful sketch of the Latin American culture of the early 20th century. The book is an engaging saga of two individuals and their quest to find eternal love.

Death, An inside story

Author: Sadhguru

Death is a taboo in most societies in the world. But what if we have got this completely wrong? What if death was not the catastrophe it is made out to be but an essential aspect of life, rife with spiritual possibilities for transcendence? For the first time, someone is saying just that.

In this unique treatise-like exposition, Sadhguru dwells extensively upon his inner experience as he expounds on the more profound aspects of death that are rarely spoken about. From a practical standpoint, he elaborates on what preparations one can make for one’s death, how best we can assist someone who is dying and how we can continue to support their journey even after death.

Life’s Amazing Secrets

Author: Swami Gaur Gopal Das

“Life’s Amazing Secrets” is an engaging philosophical book that deals with deep and meaningful conversations on life between Gaur Gopal Das himself and his wealthy friend Harry. Whether you are looking at strengthening your relationships, discovering your true potential, understanding how to do well at work or even how you can give back to the world, Gaur Gopal Das takes us on an unforgettable journey with his precious insights on these areas of life.

Sapiens

Author: Yuval Noah Harari

How did our species succeed in the battle for dominance? Why did our foraging ancestors come together to create cities and kingdoms? How did we come to believe in God, nations and human rights; to trust money, books and laws; and to be enslaved by bureaucracy, timetables and consumerism?

In ‘Sapiens’, Dr Yuval Noah Harari spans the whole of human history, from the very first humans to walk the earth to the radical breakthrough of cognitive, agricultural and scientific revolution.

What got you here, won’t get you there

Author: Marshall Goldsmith

Marshall Goldsmith is an expert at helping global leaders overcome their sometimes unconscious annoying habits and attain a higher level of success. His one-on-one coaching comes with a six-figure price tag. But, in this book, you get Marshall’s great advice without the hefty fee. America’s most sought after executive coach shows you how to climb the last few rungs of the ladder.

The Art of thinking clearly

Author: Rolf Dobelli

Simple, clear and always surprising, this indispensable book will change the way you thing and transform your decision- making- work, at home, every day. It reveals, in 99 short chapters the most common errors of judgement, and how to avoid them.