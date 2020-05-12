Thermal screening at Traffic Police complex in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police are now using hand-held infrared thermometers to check staff and visitors coming to the Traffic Police complex at Basheerbagh.

The precautionary measure was introduced by the Traffic Police to ensure the staff and visitors coming to the traffic police complex are not showing any symptoms of Covid-19.

A press release from the Traffic Police stated that all the staff were briefed on a regular basis about the precautions to be taken to stay safe from Covid-19. A daily report is being sought from the local SHOs about the health condition of the traffic officers.

