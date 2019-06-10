These divas are quite shady!

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Vintage charm – Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has always been the epitome of style since her MTV days. Sticking to old-school style, she pairs her gym wear with a pair of stylish black aviators, giving us some respite from the small eyewear frenzy. Sticking to classics, her shades are sporty, diva-like and everything quintessentially Bollywood.

Fair and square – Kendall Jenner

Synonymous with being an early teen style icon, Kendall Jenner has brought with her this summer – a major eyewear goal. Those teeny tiny glasses are creating waves on the trend charts, and Kendall’s rectangular grandpa rims are giving us major style goals.

Teeny tiny – Beyonce

Who can show us how it is done better than queen Bey herself? Sporting tiny sunglasses that perfectly outshine the red moon printed Marine Serre onesie at the Houston Rockets basketball game last month, she looks like she’s ready to run the world.

Alien-esque – Rihanna

The world knows Riri’s penchant for Dior’s gigantic science-lab, shield-like sunglasses. Of late, the singer seems keen on writing a new page on fashionable eyewear with her Fenty label. Full metallic, rectangular and what seems to be heavily inspired from The Matrix, these are nothing, but futuristic.

Feline fresh – Cardi B

Cat fights, purring aside, Cardi B and her sister have been upping the game on cat eye sunglasses. While her sister Hennessy Carolina is scorching the ramp with such statement pieces, Cardi, however, is serving us looks for days with these dull red cat-eyes.

Neon vibe – Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid’s New York City look is far from a disappointment. Dressed in a summery white shirt dress paired with neon green strappy heels, she topped it off with clear glasses with a matching neon gradient.

Revisiting 2017- Gigi Hadid

Vogue has come up with a lot of eyewear lately and every social media influencer is keen on promoting it. But, nobody has done it better than Gigi Hadid, who’s setting the bar high for days now. VogueXGigi has become a big hit, so has the supermodel’s oversized retro grade shades.