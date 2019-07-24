These divas raise the temperature with their perfect bods

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 9:14 pm

A picture at the beach in a bikini perfect body is a dream for many ladies. Once limited to the screen, starlets in the movie industry are no longer shying away from flaunting their gym-toned physiques on their social media handles.Actors Mandira Bedi, Sophie Choudry and Drashti Dhami have been posting pictures from their beach vacations and upping the hot quotient. Mandira Bedi is currently living it up on her Maldives vacation and has been raising temperatures during the rains with her pictures.

She recently shared jaw-dropping pictures of her soaking up some sun in a neon pink bikini on a beach and another picture of her resting on a tree in a dark red two-piece. The 47-year-old actor proves that age is just a number.

Continuing the trend is singer-actor Sophie Choudry who was seen in a striped bikini top and bottom resting on a wooden floor near a water body working out. Silver screen actor Drashti Dhami who is on a vacation with husband Neeraj Khemka in Spain posted a picture of her sporting a black polka-dotted bikini on the island called Formentera.