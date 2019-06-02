These films are epitome of cinematic fashion

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 7:30 pm 7:58 pm

Whatever your stance on the world of cinema, as a bonafide fashion devotee, there are some films you simply have to see. Whether it is an insightful documentary on elite fashion houses in the industry or a vintage classic with impeccable costumes, these movies offer you a form of undeniable visual satisfaction far beyond what even fashion shows or magazines can deliver. Look no further for inspiration as we have the perfect line-up to match your style, regardless of whatever era it falls into.

The Devil Wears Prada

If an Academy-award winning cast consisting of icons none other than Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway isn’t enough, take a look at their killer looks in Hollywood’s cinematic fashion epitome, The Devil wears Prada. A thinly veiled caricature of Anna Wintour, Streep plays Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion tycoon with outfits no less powerful as well. Encompassing everything from Dior to Chanel, this film is guaranteed to leave any fashion fanatic awe-struck.

Moulin Rouge!

With masterpieces that embody all aspects of intricacy, flare and feathers, this near ’90s classic stands out for its bejewelled corsets, feathered negligees and not to mention, its glamorous cast. Some of the best creations in costume designer’s Catherine Martin’s long and Academy award-filled career, Moulin Rouge! is bound to have you sold.

Dior and I

A critically-acclaimed documentary that tracks Raf Simons’ first collection for Christian Dior, this film offers behind-the-scenes entries revealing what actually goes on in the couture powerhouse. Pinpointing the pressure that pertains while working in the fashion industry, it highlights the glories while still foreshadowing Raf’s shock departure from Dior after only three-and-a-half years at the helm.

Ocean’s Eight

Packed with cameos from stars of the fashion world and starring Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock and Rihanna, Ocean’s Eight’s all-female cast is as stylist as they are mischievous. Catch them as they modishly strut down the annual Met Gala in their designer-clad ensembles as they attempt to pull off a massive jewellery heist.