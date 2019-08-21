These students were wowed by momos

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Eleven years ago, college students Sagar Daryani and Binod Homagai invested Rs 30,000 to start in Jadavpur a small venture — selling an Indianised version of the Tibetan delight, momos.With 274 kiosks, small and medium size outlets and big eating joints spread over 13 Indian cities that employ 2,200 people, their projected turnover by the current fiscal end would be around Rs 200 crore.

Daryani and Homagai now plan to come up with fully automated machines to prepare their delicacy, which would tumble out of conveyor belts beyond Indian shores.That, in short, is the fascinating tale of the humble past, present growth and likely technology-driven future of the quick service restaurant chain Wow! Momo.

Headquartered at Jadavpur, where it all started in 2008 with a kitchen, two cooks and a table, Wow Momo Foods Private Limited today fully owns and operates 271 outlets. The rest three in Kerala are franchises.”We were both greenhorns in business, though Sagar’s father had a shop. We were final year B.Com students. Before the results were out, we had launched our business. We thought it was worth taking the risk. If it doesn’t work, we’d go for jobs,” said 34-year-old Homagai, the company’s COO.

“I’m a Nepali, we make momos at home. So we thought of this food because we could see the culture of momos developing in Kolkata,” he added.The company is now talking to international franchises, in Bangladesh, Dubai in United Arab Emirates and some European nations. But before venturing overseas, they want to make their company more technology-driven.

“We use manual machines which do everything except folding of the momos. In one or two years, folding also can be done through machines. Also in the next couple of years, we may have automated machines with conveyor belts from which momos will be coming out,” said Homagai.

The company’s R&D team is also working on preparing momos with a shelf-life of 90 days. As for product innovation, the company has come up with 14 varieties of momos, which Homagai calls “Indianisation of the Tibetan momos”.”We have burger momos, dessert momos, chocolate momos, and even chicken and cheese momo, which will melt in your mouth,” he added.