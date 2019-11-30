These tiny tots from Mancherial have extraordinary memory

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Mancherial: Seldom recollecting a phone number of a friend or loved one has become a tough task for most of the people. But, Namani Venkata Aadhwikha, a five-year-old girl belonging to Mancherial created a record of sorts by effortlessly answering over 300 general knowledge questions and reciting name of 60 years of Telugu calendar within nine minutes.

Aadhwikha displayed her extraordinary memory power and amazed many at a programme held here on Friday evening. She was presented a trophy, medal and certificate of appreciation by Telugu Book of Records. Joint Collector Y Surender Rao was the chief guest of the event. Lions Club of International’s Hi-Tech City Colony president K Satyapal Reddy and district chairperson Hanumanth Rao were present.

The daughter of a financial advisor Ramesh Kumar, Adhwikha demonstrated her brilliance in memorising names of satellites, launched by ISRO, capitals of Indian States, Union Territories, national symbols, books and authors, historical places and capitals of several countries. She could easily answer 333 general knowledge questions asked by organisers during the programme. She was lauded for exhibiting her impeccable memory power.

In the meantime, Uskamalla Alok Sai, the eight –year old son of a realtor Punnam Chandu, proved his mettle in performing multiple tasks including solving Rubik’s Cub, answering 456 general knowledge questions within eight minutes. Another boy 14-year old G Sharath Chandra Choudary surprised attendees by solving the Rubik’s Cub, while simultaneously answered GK questions.

Similarly, D Sai Chandana, a nine year old student also showed her outstanding memory power. Adhwikha is a student of Sri Sai Mathru Mandir, while Alok Sai and Sharath Chandra belong to Carmel Convent High School of the town. They were trained by Raise Your Kids Talent Memory Institute, Mancherial.

Dr Chintapatla Venkata Chary, founder president and chairman of Telugu Book of Records and Samantha Sandeep, memory trainer and parents of the kids were present.

