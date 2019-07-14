Thesis writing camp

By | Published: 12:48 am 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: Prashas Research Consulting Pvt. Ltd is organising a free workshop on ‘Effective Thesis and Dissertation Writing’ from 2.30 pm on Sunday, July 21 at Media Plus Auditorium, Gunfoundry, Abids. The two-and-half hour workshop will be jointly conducted by Prof DK Lal Das, Prof Raghavendra D Kulkarni, Dr G Ashirvadam Gidla and Dr S Rajya Laxmi.

The thesis writing boot camp will give students, researchers and teachers a chance to make progress on their dissertation. The workshop will provide the support and the solution. According to Dr. D K Lal Das, the workshop will help participants improve their academic writing skills. The entry is free and registrations can be done by calling on the number 7330661840.

