Thief decamps with Rs 15,000 from house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A thief targeted a house at JPN Nagar in Miyapur and decamped with cash of Rs 15,000 here on Tuesday.
The unidentified offender sneaked into the premises and after opening bedroom windows, used a stick to pick up the cash bag kept on the table.
The Miyapur police booked a case and are examining the footage from the surveillance camera in the surroundings.
