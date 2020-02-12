Thief decamps with Rs 15,000 from house in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A thief targeted a house at JPN Nagar in Miyapur and decamped with cash of Rs 15,000 here on Tuesday.

The unidentified offender sneaked into the premises and after opening bedroom windows, used a stick to pick up the cash bag kept on the table.

The Miyapur police booked a case and are examining the footage from the surveillance camera in the surroundings.

