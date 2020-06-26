Thiem says their behaviour on Adria Tour was a mistake

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:35 pm

Hyderabad: Dominic Thiem, who was among four tennis players to be contracted the coronavirus after playing the exhibition tennis tournament Adria Tour, said that they made a mistake by not following guidelines. The tournament was conducted by World No.1 Novak Djokovic to raise funds.

The tournament, organized in Belgrade, saw crowd as well while the players failed to follow social distancing. World No 1 Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive to Covid-19 after an event where players embraced across the net, played basketball and went to a nightclub.

Thiem, who left for an exhibition tournament in France after Belgrade, says he has tested negative five times since leaving the Balkans. “I was shocked when I got the news from the Adria Tour,” he wrote on social media in his first public reaction since the tournament was cancelled on Sunday.

“We played without any audience for weeks, so we have been more than happy about the fans at the event. We trusted the Serbian government’s coronavirus rules, but we have been too optimistic. Our behaviour was a mistake, we acted too euphorically. I am extremely sorry. I’ve been tested five times in the past 10 days and each time and the result was always negative,” he revealed.