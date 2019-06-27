Thieves break into Axis Bank ATM, scoot after failed theft attempt

By | Published: 3:44 pm

Hyderabad: Thieves made a futile attempt to loot an Axis Bank ATM on the city outskirts in Moinabad in the wee hours of Thursday.

Their multiple attempts to break open the cash dispensing unit failed, police said, adding that they scooted from the place after destroying the surveillance cameras.

The gang is believed to have sneaked into the unmanned ATM after midnight and after damaging the cameras, tried to pry open the cash dispensing machine. However, with their attempts failing, they decamped.

Customers who came to withdraw cash in the morning noticed the damaged machine and informed the bank authorities and the Moinabad police, who are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter