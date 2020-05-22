Thieves make futile attempt to rob bank in Ranga Reddy

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Thieves made a futile attempt to break into the State Bank of India branch at Allur village in Chevella mandal in Ranga Reddy district in the early hours on Thursday. They tried to break the window grill and sneak in, but in vain. According to the police, unidentified persons armed with tools, entered the compound of the bank, which had no security guard after mid-night.

They tried to break the window grill on the backside of the building. “They tried to break it open and fled the premises when failed,” police said. The staff who came to the bank in the morning found the window damaged and informed their higher ups and the police around 9 am.

On receiving information, the Chevella police visited the spot and examined. The CLUES team too visited the spot and examined it besides collecting samples. Officials said they suspect it to be the work of local offenders and are examining footage from the surveillance cameras in the premises and surroundings to identify and nab them.

