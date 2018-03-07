Thieves steal gold worth Rs 15 lakh from Park Hyatt

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stole gold ornaments worth about Rs 15 lakh from a room in Park Hyatt at Banjara Hills here on Wednesday morning. The door is suspected to have been opened using a duplicate key, police said.

According to the Banjara Hills police, a businessman identified as Venkat who came to the five star hotel to attend a function was staing in Room 305. He had gold jewellry worth around Rs 15 lakh with him in the room.

The incident is suspected to have occurred on Wednesday morning, when Venkat locked his room and went out.

“Some unidentified persons opened the door using a duplicate key and entered in his absence. They took away the jewellry from the room,” police said.

He noticed the theft later and alerted the hotel staff. Based on a complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case and are probing.

The CLUES team and Dog Squad visited the spot and collected samples. Police examined the surveillance camera footage collected from the lobby and corridor and found one suspect.

Efforts are on to identify and nab him, they said.

Investigators also questioned the hotel staff and probing if they have a role in the theft.