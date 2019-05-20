Thieves steal ornaments from temple in United States

By | Published: 4:55 pm 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: Two thefts in Hindu temples in Georgia state of United States of America have sent ripples among the expats, especially Telugu people, living in America, according to reports reaching here on Monday.

There were two thefts int emples on successive days in different locations – one in Cummings and another in Riverdale on May 17 and 18 respectively.

According to reports reaching here, both temples were being believed to be handiwork of a same gang of people who visited the temples and diverted the attention of priests to steal the gold organamnets from the idols.

A source told Telangana Today over telephone that three men and three women entered the Hindu temple of Atlanta in Riverdale and engaged the priests in a discussion on Hinduism and diverted the attention, while others took away gold ornaments.

Just a day before, ornaments were also stolen from idols in the Mahalaxmi temple in Cumming. Police was called in and investigations are in progress. It was said that the six persons who were believed to be responsible for the temple theft in Riverdale, could be seen in the footage of the closed circuit television cameras on temple premises.

