Things to know before you get your first tattoo

By | Sapnaa Sandilyaa | Published: 9:14 pm

Tattooing as a form of art has a rich and long history. But today the form of body art has become more of a fashion statement. Sadly, not many are aware of the consequences of getting a tattoo embedded into their body, sometimes without even knowing if the technique used is safe and healthy.

Tattoos can have unimaginable and uncanny effects in life, especially if you don’t know what a certain motif or symbol stands for. People choose to get tattoos for different reasons so, go ahead and get your favourite tattoo, but just be careful.

Tattoos can say a lot about you. From sentimental tattoos to aesthetically pleasing designs, tattoos are simply another way to express who you are. A tattoo is a great way to show people a little bit about you in a unique and aesthetically pleasing way.

No matter what you’re reasoning, tattoos are a personal thing and a great way to celebrate your individuality. Your body is your temple, and you can decorate it however you like. If you are passionate enough about who you are and what you love, you can bet your tattoos will be stunning.

Any symbol you wear is an evocation of certain energies into your life. Why invoke the forces of anti-cosmos? If you bother to ask people who wear satanic tattoos, I am very sure, they will tell you that these tattoos have brought chaos and bad luck into their lives. There are also many reports of deaths that are mystically connected to a dark tattoo.

If you do want to have a tattoo, first research its symbolism in-depth and also try to understand how it will affect your thoughts and actions, what kind of lifestyle it will demand from you and whether you will be able to keep up with this lifestyle all your life.

(Author is the founder of AnantaDrishhti)