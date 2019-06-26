Think before watching porn at work

By | Published: 5:40 pm

Viewing pornography at work is linked with a number of negative organisational outcomes — like fraud and collusion of employees, according to a new study.Melissa Lewis-Western, co-author of the study said, “Pornography is often framed as an issue affecting only individuals and relationships outside of a business context. But, businesses are made up of people, and people make decisions, and businesses function off the decisions people make. If you have a societal phenomenon that a lot of people are participating in and it negatively impacts individuals’ decisions, that has the potential to impact organisational-level outcomes,” she said.

The researchers chose not to expose participants directly to pornography due to ethical concerns and concerns of selection and demand effects.Members of the control group were asked to recall their most recent experience exercising. Both groups were then told to watch a boring 10-minute video consisting of a blue background with a monotone voice speaking with subtitles.Over 21 per cent of those who had recalled their last experience viewing porn did not finish viewing the video, but lied about it. Only 8 percent of those in the control group did not finish the video and lied about it. The statistics were similar to the findings related to viewing porn.

Researchers believe porn consumption causes dehumanisation, the incidence of sexual harassment or hostile work environments is likely to increase with increases in employee pornography consumption.The study suggests that the companies should take stern steps to reduce pornography consumption at the office which includes: preventative controls such as internet filters and blocking devices policies that prohibit porn consumption at work, with penalties and hiring employees who are less likely to view pornography than others.