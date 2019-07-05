Think big with an alternative lifestyle

By | Published: 9:31 pm

The latest trend which has the milieu changing gears is the shift to everything organic and natural. Once stacks of processed foods decorating the stalls was the norm, now it’s not uncommon to see long lines near stalls selling quinoa, ragi, millets, brown rice and other organic food stuffs at expos. Not limited to just food, more entrepreneurs are also entering the field observing the potential and coming out with merchandise that is biodegradable and eco-friendly.

Entrepreneur Madhavi Hanumantha realised that a common platform would help bridge the sellers and consumers. It led to the start of her company Big Marketers in 2016 with her friend, D Nirupa. Since then, she has been organising small scale exhibitions on health, wellness, ayurveda, organic foods, etc. “We don’t realise that there are a lot of benefits in how we ate before processed foods and Western influences creeped into our lifestyle. Through the expo, I want to help people make better and informed choices. After ,” adds Madhavi.

Her expos also feature panel discussions where people from different walks of life come and share their experiences. “We invite doctors, social scientists, farmers to talk about their work. At the recent expo we did in Ameerpet, we had farmers sharing the pros and cons of organic and no pesticide cultivation. It really gives one a lot of insight on how a simple choice can impact the environment,” adds Madhavi who is helped by a team of 10 people in reaching out to retailers and wholesellers.

Among the topics they address are complicated labels like sugar-free, gluten-free, non-GMO which are a common sight on products and break them down in simple language, misconceptions about high cost of organic food to name a few. While Telangana and AP are their prime focus, Madhavi and her team do get entrepreneurs, wholesellers from other States who work with alternative Indian medicines and methods. She is now busy conceptualising a kids cultural expo so that “the future generations understand the benefits of traditional Indian techniques which are the key to good health and a long life”.