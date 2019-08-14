Think fashion, think FTV

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Fashion TV has been synonymous with the best in the world of fashion, beauty, trends and lifestyle. With the brand’s mission which synchronises to inspire, empower beauty and entertain audience, Fashion TV is the world’s first fashion channel with a niche audience consisting of celebrities, designers and models.

FTV audience has a high standard when it comes to their taste in fashion. The brand swears by the world’s leading designers and promises to entertain the world with best in class.Fashion TV, in association with Prism – Club & Kitchen, Hyderabad, is originating with an idea to take entertainment to next level. ‘White Party’ is the theme in Hyderabad with DJ White, where the artist would play the numbers at Prism Club.

Fashion TV is setting its sights on the different fashion markets of the world and various associations over the next few years. The White Party will be attended by Kashiff Khan, Asia Head, Fashion TV, along with Monish Pattipati, CEO of Pick N Hook, leading e-commerce platform, and India head for FTV fashion merchandise.

Being a leader in everything fashion related, Kashiff Khan, commented, “FTV sees itself playing an integral role in developing the fashion scenes in countries that propagate this medium. Viewed in five continents with Asia leading the way, India plays an important role and Fashion TV, is quick to get it as business understanding and doing various and innovative business ideations which can go a long way.”Indians have access to global fashion locally and Fashion TV and online portal FTV.com has a huge presence which is significantly growing more than one million visitors per month.