‘Thippara Meesam’, a decent tale on mother-son relationship

By | Published: 9:41 pm

After a traumatic childhood, life becomes miserable to Mani Shankar as he gets addicted to drugs at a very young age. Thinking that situation may go out of hand, his mother Rohini admits him to a rehab centre. Longing for his mother’s love, Mani leads his life in solitude and makes several attempts to break the shackles that life imposed on him. The events leave a deep psychological scar on him as he enters his adulthood.

Actor Sree Vishnu plays the character of Mani in the newly-released venture ‘Thippara Meesam’ directed by Vijay Krishna L.

The first hour of the movie tries to establish how events and circumstances affect Mani’s psyche and life as he develops hatred against his mother Rohini. A DJ in a night club, Mani leads a nocturnal life and dreams during day.

In his endeavour to earn money, he indulges in cricket betting. Keeping himself away from home, Mani often threatens his mother for money.

The betting leaves him in severe debts with his cricket bookie. To free himself from debts, his friend suggests him to place some token amount to earn prize money of Rs 30 lakh. For this, Mani choses to play a game held in Vikarabad forest by an unknown gang.

This is where Mani loses jackpot to one Kali who obstructs him from winning the game and gets the money in an unfair manner. This deeply hurts Mani. Vexed with life, Mani takes bizarre step to pull his mother to court over a bounced cheque. Kali gets murdered under mysterious circumstances and Mani gets booked for it. The second half tells how events teach Mani a lesson. And the life teaches him the real ‘Thippara Meesam’ moment.

A different subject from regular scripts of romance and comedy, director Vijay attempts to tell the story of a mother and a son. Some of the scenes might instantly connect with audiences, but screenplay right from the first hour runs out of pace. The love track between Sree Vishnu and Nikki Thamboli too has nothing but to infuse commercial element to it. Nikki gave her best in her limited role. Other characters like Sreekanth, Banerjee and Lahari does well in their roles. Music is one of the highlights of the movie as it elevates some of the scenes – both action and sentiment.

After scoring a runaway success with his last outing ‘Brochevarevaru Ra’, Sree Vishnu is shown in a negative shade. His commendable performance as Mani is sure to get him more recognition. The film totally banks on his acting.

