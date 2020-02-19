Third edition of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League from Feb 22

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:40 pm 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The third edition of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League (TPKL) will be held at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy (KVBR) Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda from February 22 to March 14.

A total of 32 matches will be played over 14 days and all matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 (Telugu) and Facebook. Talking at the team launch event, Jagadishwar Yadav, secretary of Telangana Olympic Association (TOA), said the previous two seasons were received well in the State and expressed optimism that the matches will witness a full crowd.

Cyberabad Chargers is the new addition in this edition. The other teams in the league are defending champions Warangal Warriors, last year’s runner-up Karimnagar Kings, Gadwal Gladiators, Ranga Reddy Raiders, Hyderabad Bulls, Nalgonda Eagles and Mancherial Tigers.

Talking at the event, Telangana Titans coach and technical director of the league, Jagan Mohan said it is a commendable fact that among the PKL teams, Telanagana Titans are one among the few franchises which conduct the State league. “It is a great opportunity for talented raiders from the State,” he added.

Praveen Kumar Reddy, MD Chintala Sports Pvt Limited, said the league will help grow kabaddi in the State. Sanjay Reddy, league commissioner, TPKL said the event is a true symbol of enthusiasm for the oldest sport in the country. TPL is formed by Chintala Sports in association with Telangana Kabaddi Association (TKA) under the aegis of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd.

