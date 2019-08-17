Third party unit to review engineering works in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: To ensure quality in the works and safety measures at work sites, a third party assessment of the engineering works being taken up by different departments in the city is being proposed.

Plans are being made to rope in retired officials to set up third party assessment unit for inspecting, monitoring the road works, repairs, digging and other similar works in the city. Apart from the GHMC, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited, HMWSSB and Hyderabad Metro Rail, there are 10 other departments, which are involved in road digging, repairs and other works.

To ensure adherence to prescribed guidelines, quality in the works, safety measures at work sites and other aspects, the third party assessment was proposed during the convergence meeting held here on Saturday. Though, the meeting is being conducted every month to ensure coordination among the departments, there is a need to monitor the works being taken up at ground level.

During the meeting, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore proposed setting up the third party assessment unit with retired officials and all the departments immediately approved the idea. The GHMC Commissioner urged all the departments to contribute Rs 10 lakh each towards corpus fund for the third party assessment unit.

The third party assessment will be focusing on road works, permissions obtained for taking up the works, whether the works are completed as per schedule, works being executed as per tender and road restoration works.

The unit will be empowered to levy penalty on the respective departments in case the officials fail to put up barricading at the sites, notice boards informing the work details, including mobile numbers of officials and contractors and other aspects.

A special committee is being constituted with senior officials from GHMC, HMWSSB, HMRL, HRDCL to frame the guidelines for setting up the third party unit, he added.

8,000 potholes filled up

To track and keep a check on illegal constructions, dumping construction and demolition debris on roads, dumping garbage on roads etc and to penalize the offenders heavily, GHMC is procuring 75 vehicles installed with surveillance cameras at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Due to recent rains, many roads got damaged and around 9,200 potholes were identified. Of these, about 8,000 potholes have been filled up and the rest of the works are in progress.

Similarly, out of the 221 works sanctioned for road repairs, 170 works are in progress and the rest are in tender process.

