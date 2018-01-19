Third place for Telangana teams in Tug-of-War Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana women and the Telangana mixed team clinched third place in the 30th Senior National Tug-of-War Championship for men & women at Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Rupnagar Anandpur Sahib, Punjab.

Telangana women defeated Bihar 3-0 whereas Telangana mixed team beat Manipur 3-0 as both the teams finished third.

Results: Women: Semifinal: Punjab bt Telangana 3-0, Kerala bt Bihar 3-0; Third place: Telangana bt Bihar 3-0.

Mix Team(4+4): Semifinal: Chattisghar bt Telangana 3-0, Punjab bt Manipur 3-0; Third place: Telangana bt Manipur 3-0.