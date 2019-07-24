Third pumping unit joins operation at Annaram barrage

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: The third pumping unit of the Annaram pumphouse was put into operation on Wednesday. Two of the eight pumping units designed to lift two tmc of water a day from the forebay of the pumphouse at Gunjepadaga are already in operation.

The Annaram barrage received six tmc of water from Medigadda, while it has conveyed one tmc of water into the upstream Sundilla barrage so far.

The Annaram barrage is receiving 13,800 cusecs of water as six of the 11 pumping units of Kannepalli have been continuously lifting water from the Medigadda barrage.

Automation of three of the pumping units at Kannepalli was completed successfully while the work on three other units is in progress.

