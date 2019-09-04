Third round of talks on Kartarpur corridor underway

By | Published: 2:55 pm

Attari: The third round of meeting between officials of India and Pakistan on Kartarpur corridor is underway at Attari, Amritsar, on Wednesday.

Talking to the media before talks, Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan hopes for an expedited progress in this round of talks to finalize the agreement on Kartarpur, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and provide visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

“We are hopeful of giving a final shape to the draft agreement of Kartarpur corridor in today’s talks with India. Some 90 percent work on the project has been completed and Pakistan is committed to opening the corridor in November,” Faisal added.

India has given proposals to Pakistan for the Corridor ahead of the third round of high-level talks between the two countries on Wednesday, reported This is the second meeting on the matter of Kartarpur corridor after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status leading to fresh tensions between the two neighbours.

Earlier, in the last joint secretary-level meeting held in July at Wagah in Pakistan, it was agreed that 5,000 pilgrims per day will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

In last November, both New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed to set up the Kartarpur Corridor, located in Pakistan’s Narowal district along the Ravi river, about 4 Km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.