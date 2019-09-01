Third single from Nani’s Gang Leader to be out on Monday

By | Published: 6:19 pm

The third single from Nani’s Gang Leader is going to be released on Monday. The much-anticipated movie of Nani after his blockbuster sports drama Jersey, is being directed by Vikram K Kumar. It is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Mohan (CVM) under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

The third single goes on with beautiful lyrics, Ninnu Chuse Aanandamlo. The makers are planning to release the film worldwide on September 13. The pre-look, first look and teaser of the film have received terrific response so far.

The first and second singles which were released recently became an instant hit. Gang Leader is touted to be a perfect family entertainer. Along with lead star Nani, RX100 fame Karthikeya will be seen in the movie in a crucial role, Priyanka, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija, and Sathya are among other characters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter