Third tiger may have entered Telangana from Maharashtra

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Close on the heels of two tigers coming to Adilabad district from Maharashtra and believed to have entered the Kawal Tiger Reserve a few weeks ago, a third one was now believed to have made its way into Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district, also from Maharashtra.

Pug marks of a tiger were discovered in the forests of Sarkepalli and Rohinguda villages in Wankidi mandal on Monday. According to District Forest Officer L Ranjeet Nayak, following discovery of pugmarks, officials inquired with residents of the villages, some of whom reported seeing a striped animal in the forest.

Nayak told Telangana Today that pugmarks appeared to be that of a tiger though they were not very clear as they were found in soft mud with some evidence of sliding of the animal’s feet. He also said they have inquired with the Maharashtra Forest Department officials for information to find out out if any of the State’s tigers had made its way south into Telangana in the past few days.

Officials here believe that the tiger may have migrated into Telangana from the Central Chanda forest division of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, most likley in search of a new territory and prey. Camera traps were being installed in the area near the villages to try an capture an image of the tiger. Forest department patrols have also been put in place to track the animal to ensure its safety.

