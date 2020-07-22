Thirty lambs killed by group of monkeys in Suryapet

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Suryapet: A group of monkeys went on the rampage and killed about 30 lambs at Shobanadrigudem village of Chinthalapalem mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Tokala Saidulu, a shepherd, had left behind the 30 day old lambs in a shed at his residence while he took the herd of sheep for grazing in agriculture fields in the outskirts of the village. With no one present at the house, a group of 20 monkeys attacked the hapless lambs and started biting them.

Efforts by the neighbours to chase away the monkeys did not work. All the 30 lambs died in the monkey raid.

The shepherd was aghast when he saw the havoc created by the monkeys when he returned home.

