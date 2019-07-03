This ‘5 bite diet’ is all you need

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Imagine shedding all those extra kilos without even compromising on any of your favourite food. Doesn’t it sound like a dream come true? Well, it is now possible with this ‘5 Bite Diet.’ This fad diet promises notable weight loss while allowing you to eat all your desired food. Considered as an alternative to weight loss surgery, this diet is becoming sensation due to its easy-to-follow rules and quick outcomes.

Created in 2007 by Dr Alwin Lewis as part of his book Why Weight Around?, this very-low-calorie diet comes with a promise of shedding kilos without counting calories, giving up on any foods or working out for hours. In fact, it may provide the same weight loss results one would expect from a gastric bypass — a surgery that reduces stomach size.

How to follow this diet?

Restrict the portion of your food to a maximum of 10-12 regular-sized bites per day. During this ‘5 Bite Diet,’ skip the breakfast and drink black coffee instead. Now, eat whatever you want for lunch and dinner, but keep the number of bites to five per meal. While low-intensity exercise is allowed, high-intensity workouts should be avoided. It’s also recommended to take a multivitamin and omega-3 supplement regularly.

Can this help lose weight?

The ‘5 Bite Diet’ may help lose weight, but the results could come with several health risks. Besides, the risk of regaining weight once you go off the diet is really high. Follow this diet only under medical supervision.

Benefits, potential downsides

Apart from helping in losing weight, the ‘5 Bite Diet’ may reduce joint pain and lower the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. But, then, these benefits are likely negated by the high risk of weight regain. The ‘5 Bite Diet’ comes with downsides too. It is difficult to meet nutrient needs. This diet may also augment the risk of disordered eating and could cause slow metabolism.

Foods to eat and avoid

This diet doesn’t place any restrictions on what the follower could eat. They are allowed to eat everything they want as long as they limit their intake to 10-12 bites per day or during 2 meals and 2 optional snacks. Yet, the rules ask people to include at least one bite of a protein-rich food at each meal.