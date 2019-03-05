This app will help Metro commuters park smart

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Metro commuters will now be able to identify vacant parking slots for their private vehicles at Metro stations well in advance, even before they actually reach the stations. Through the newly launched Integrated Smart Parking Management System (ISPMS), commuters will be able to check for vacant parking bays at the nearest Metro station and park the vehicle accordingly. The ISPMS is based on colour-coded format wherein green will indicate the availability of space, orange indicating relatively less space and red colour denoting no vacancy. The system would display details pertaining to 4,000 two wheeler parking bays and 400 four wheeler parking bays at the 24 Metro stations on Miyapur-Ameerpet-Nagole route.

To begin with, the ISPMS is operational through operator app and is being used by the operators deployed at the Metro stations. As part of creating awareness among Metro commuters, these operators will help the commuters on how to use the ISPMS effectively. A dedicated consumer app will be launched in the coming days, authorities said. With the launch of ISPMS, metro passengers will now also have to pay for parking their vehicles at the 24 Metro stations on the Miyapur-Ameerpet-Nagole route. The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has collaborated with Park Hyderabad to launch ISPMS facility from March 1 onwards.

As an introductory offer, commuters are being charged a flat fee of Rs 10 per day for two-wheelers and Rs 20 per day for four-wheelers and payments can be made through electronic payment or in cash. Final charges are yet to be finalised and they will be announced in a couple of weeks. In the coming weeks, Park Hyderabad will offer hourly, weekly and monthly passes for the convenience of regular travellers in Metro services. These passes will be available with a discount of 40 to 50 per cent and hopefully, they will be announced by this month-end, said Ramana Bathi, Director, Park Hyderabad.

For those travelling occasionally, the parking fee charges would be Rs 3 per hour for two-wheelers and Rs 8 per hour for four wheelers. There will be penalties on those failing to clear their vehicles after the expiry of booked time slots. An exclusive control centre equipped with surveillance to monitor the vehicles parking and other aspects are set up as part of the system. In addition to this, there will be Wi-fi, mobile and laptop charging facilities, surveillance cameras and other features at the parking bays for the convenience of Metro commuters, he said.

The ISPMS will not be functional in the parking bays of Nagole, Parade Grounds, Rasoolpura, Balanagar, Kukatpally and Miyapur stations maintained and operated by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited and will be only functional in HMRL maintained parking lots.