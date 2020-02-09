This artist is a master at painting with his feet

By | Published: 12:11 am 9:19 pm

Hailing from Chandigarh, Sunil Kumar doesn’t see an end to opportunities in life. Despite being differently- abled, Sunil doesn’t blame life which left him in such an irreversible situation, but instead chooses to make things better for himself.

Excelling in making art with his legs, the young man made Hyderabadi’s go awe at the recent concluded Hyderabad Literary Festival. “I was inspired to make art while I was looking at others. And so slowly, I learnt to make art with my leg by myself without any training,” says Sunil.

“While I was studying, I used to make paintings. But it was very limited. Since then I was appreciated for my art works. Also, I participated in several art competitions in school which motivated me towards playing with colours. So, I continued making paintings which made me feel good about myself,” he adds.

Having met with an accident at an age of five which led to him losing both his hands, the artist learnt to make use of his feet to do all his chores. When quizzed about how he learnt to make art with the help of his feet, Sunil shares, “While I was studying, I had to write and so practiced to make use of the parts that I had. It was very difficult in the beginning, but with time I got used to working with my feet.”

Sunil had studied till his 12th standard and then completed a diploma and made a career in computers. But nothing worked well with the young man. From almost three years now, Sunil makes a living by selling his paintings at several exhibitions and events. He replicates the paintings that he comes across or finds interesting in the web browser.

“I haven’t learnt art in a professional way from anywhere and so I make paintings like the ones on the net or some photos. My imagination is quite limited to make a creation of my own,” says Sunil.

Proving that disability is in the mind and not the body, the 27-year old artist made several paintings of Tom and Jerry and other cartoon characters that attracted the kids at the HLF who watched him with awe in their eyes.

Due to his unique work, the young man also The young man also answered several inquisitive queries of the passerby’s with a smile and a charm that many carried home with them.

