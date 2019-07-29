This cave art is a masterpiece

By | Published: 5:29 pm

Whistling a tune, Mario nimbly clambered up the scaffolding enveloping part of the rock-hewn St Simon Monastery atop Cairo’s Mokattam hills to add the final touches to his latest sculpture. He had spent more than two decades, carving the seven cave churches and chapels of the monastery with designs inspired by biblical stories.It was all done to fulfil the wishes of the monastery’s parish priest who met Mario in the early 1990s in Cairo.

The Polish artist, who had arrived in Egypt earlier on an educational mission, was then looking for an opportunity to serve God at the monastery.”I want you to turn the mountain into an open Bible,” Mario recalls the priest telling him. Back then, Mario had no experience in sculpting. But he bought an electric drill and chisel hammer and within days had finished his first sculpture. “I had no idea sculpting was a talent I have, but it turned out (to be) as you can see,” said Mario as he showed off his work around the walls of a vast cavern which regularly hosts gatherings at the monastery.

“My work is meant to tell spiritual stories of this mountain and of Christianity, in general,” he said. “I want them to live on for future generations.” Mario says he kept practicing, sculpting for more than 23 years, and completed about 70 sculptures adding to the monastery’s allure by giving it an ancient look.Construction of the complex started only in the 1970s, a thousand years after the story of moving Mokattam mountain believed to have taken place in November 1979.

Building began after the monastery’s current parish priest known as Father Samaan, Arabic for Simon, visited the area and decided to turn it into a worship place. “I also thought then why not carve the miracles of Jesus on the mountain. It will benefit the people and (create) a lively depiction of these stories,” said Father Samaan.

Resting at the pinnacle of Mokattam mountain, the monastery has a commanding view of the megalopolis of Cairo. “The monastery is now a masterpiece,” Samaan said in his office in one of the churches of the monastery. “We have the pyramids and the artefacts in the Egyptian museum. But they are all ancient but this monastery is new.”