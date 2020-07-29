This challenge is all about women supporting women

By | Published: 6:13 pm

After many interesting challenges among women in social media, this new ‘Black and White Challenge’ is doing rounds on several social media platforms. With an idea of women supporting each other in this patriarchal world, this challenge allows a woman to celebrate her strengths and beauty.

In this trending challenge, women from many spheres of life have been posting a black-and-white picture of themselves on Instagram with a #challengeaccepted to empower women in all their shades.

On why such challenges are important, an engineering final-year student, Moulika Karne, says, “Social media trends have been a great platform for women to connect with other women. With the sari challenge trending a few days ago, I saw many people messaging me to accept the challenge. Such trends make you feel like there is someone holding your back and also feel good about yourself. Beyond everything, it also keeps you diverted from all the uncertainties of the pandemic.”

With social media going abuzz about the importance of mental health, R Jayalakshmi, an employee at an MNC in Hyderabad and a psychology enthusiast, feels these challenges may help boost their self-worth. “When I received the message about the challenge from a friend, I immediately felt good that there are people who know my worth. The message included words like ‘I chose you because you are beautiful, strong, and incredible. Let’s love each other!’ which immediately brought a smile on my face. So, I find such challenges to be a great medium to celebrate each other the way we are.”

