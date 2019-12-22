Hyderabad couple’s novel gesture captures hearts

By | Published: 12:30 am 8:10 pm

The agriculture sector is often overlooked. Even the youngsters among the farming communities set aside agriculture and are eyeing flourishing careers in MNCs. In a bid to let the light shine on this neglected sector, Hyderabad-based 29-year-old Karthik Pallam has set his sights on building a career out of farming. Recently, he grabbed netizens’ attention after doing his pre-wedding photo shoot in a farmer’s attire in agricultural land.

Karthik, the software by profession, was curious over farming since early years as his father was into the same field. But owing to distressing circumstances, his father had to quit the traditional line of work.

“Since I was in school I had minimal knowledge of farming. After completing my engineering in the city, I wanted to move to my native place Sircilla and till the soil. But due to societal pressure, I had to set foot in the corporate world,” says Karthik.

The pre-wedding shoots these days are no less than a fairy tale. Couples spend a whopping amount of money and go places for different set-up themes. Contrary to this, Karthik and his better half Hyndavi dressed like farmers and did a quirky photo shoot.

“Though I was working in a software company, my mind and heart were still in farming. I started acquiring more knowledge over farming through YouTube and, sometimes, I also used to visit fields directly. I also tried my hand at self-farming at home,” adds Karthik.

His desire to become a farmer was apparent when he arranged his pre-wedding shoot in an agricultural land replicating a farmer’s life. “I realised that it is not a piece of cake to turn a farmer. Then I thought at least I can live a farmer’s life in the course of the shoot. I confessed the same thing to my wife and she readily accepted it, to my surprise.”

The pre-wedding shoot was done in a village of Siddipet district. Not just a photo shoot, Hyndavi also said yes when Karthik said he will certainly do farming in the future. He believes that though the money we receive in MNCs gives us a bed of roses, the satisfaction we get in doing what we yearned for is peerless.

Talking about how today’s youth are turning a blind eye to farming, Karthik says, “The same youth who think farming is worthless sing praises when a scene regarding a farmer appears in the films. We can even partly blame excessive adaptation of western culture and societal pressure. Getting into a software field or moving abroad after education has become a status symbol for many.”

However, he notes that though it is not easy to enter the farming field pronto, we can do it slowly but surely.

