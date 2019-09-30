This degree takes you global

By | Published: 12:25 am 11:17 pm

Go global by pursuing this Master of Business Administration in International Business (IB).

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi, is offering this programme, which imparts professional education and training in modern management techniques for handling international business operations.

The six-trimester general management programme focuses on international business for developing competent cadre of business executives. The MBA in IB is aimed at familiarising student on fundamental concepts of management besides exposing them to emerging competitive business environments in an increasingly globalised world.

It also attempts to provide comparative perspectives in many facets of International Business by covering methods of doing business as well as trade and business practices, procedures and documentation in other countries. Besides, effective use of computers and modern information technology is made in pedagogy.

Students who completed the programme were successfully placed in top notch companies like Dell, Deloitte, JP Morgan, Infosys, TCS, L&T, HP, Amazon, DE Shaw & Co, Cognizant and Google among others with lucrative annual pay packages.

The admission into the programme is based on the entrance examination. Starting from this year, the IIFT has entrusted the job of conducting the entrance test to the National Test Agency (NTA).

Students having a recognised bachelor’s degree of minimum three year duration in any discipline with 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ST and PwD categories) are eligibility to apply.

However, there is no age limit for applying for the entrance test. Candidates appearing for a qualifying examination can also apply subject to submission of proof of requisite qualification by October 7, 2020.

The registration for entrance test through the website https://iift.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx has begun and last date to apply is October 25. The registration fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs 2,000 whereas for SC, ST, PwD and Transgender, it is Rs 1,000. The admit cards will be available for download on NTA’s website from November 11.

A computer-based test will be conducted on December 1 and results will be declared on December 11. The entrance test will contain multiple choice objective type questions which should be answered in 120 minutes. Topics like English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.