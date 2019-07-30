This driving instructor is on a high gear

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Archana was the first girl to ride a two-wheeler in her colony, when she was in sixth standard. “My daddy taught me a how to ride a two-wheeler. The first vehicle that I drove was Chetak which belongs to my father. Both my parents were proud about me as I was the only girl who used to drive a two-wheeler in my colony. My dad never allowed me to drive on main roads. I learnt driving in our colony or on open grounds. He taught me to follow the traffic rules, which I tell my students also,” says Archana who is the founder of Archie Two Wheeler Training For Women.

Though Archana established this school officially last year, she used to give driving lessons to her friends as a youngster. At her training school, women are taught not only learning to drive gear and gearless two-wheelers, but also counseled. “Knowingly or unknowingly many women who were unhappy in their personal life, and facing family or health issues come to me.

So far, I did not given any advertisements about my driving school, it’s only through social media and word of mouth that people approach me,” says Archana who spends 8-10 hours in classes. Till date, Archana has trained 400-500 female students and made them independent. And, the age group is also as diverse as their backgrounds. “One student was a senior citizen, who wanted to learn driving. She told me that her husband tried teaching her for 25 years, but she was unsuccessful.

When I started teaching her she learnt driving two-wheeler in just seven days. All her family members and colony residents appreciated her and me.” Such results definitely make a person happy, says Archana who teaches five students in a one-hour batch, giving them individual attention. Her students also come from other cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vikarabad and Karimnagar apart from the Twin Cities. “Women should be beautiful outside and should be strong from inside. Each woman is different and unique. One should never compare oneself with others, as each individual’s situation is different,” concludes Archana, who feels happy that she herself was encouraged by her husband and family to do what she wanted.