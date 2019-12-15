This emcee knows how to cast a spell on audience

By | Published: 12:16 am 7:40 pm

Anchor, moderator, corporate trainer, coach, actor, content writer and voice-over artiste – that is Deepika Mahidhara for you. Before choosing to be a versatile freelancer, Deepika led a global Talent Development (L&D) function at LiquidHub, an IT solutions company. And she chose a career in emceeing field in 2015, which is often defined as a short tryst.

However, a few multitalented people succeed in having a long and enduring spell on audience. And Deepika, who continues to hop from one show or event to another is one among those who have had the most remarkable career.

Since childhood, Deepika was a very active girl. “Like most children, I wanted to be a different thing each day. When I read Fountainhead, I remember thinking I wanted to be an architect. But, because of the amount of math, physics, geometry and so on I was told it would involve, I moved on from the thought quickly. I never wanted to be a teacher, doctor or engineer — no offence, I think I knew instinctively that medicine and engineering involved more study than I could handle so I maybe that’s why…,” laughs Deepika who has good command over English, Telugu and Hindi apart from a few other regional languages and can speak sensibly for hours together.

Her ability to connect easily with a global, national and local audience is mostly because of the high general awareness on that particular subject she possesses. She keeps herself updated and rigorously does her homework, which helps her to be spontaneous, thanks to her reading habit. She was was featured in BW Applause & Everything Experiential “Master Blasters of Ceremonies – A handpicked Selection of India’s top 10 Event Emcees”. She has high regard for her parents and all those who helped her shape up as a well-mannered individual.

“Vijju Uncle’s (late Vijay Marur) larger-than-life personality, his relish for food, quirky conversations, affection and creative experimentation which was not just limited to performances but also to the way he would pull someone’s leg – everything had an influence. My brother and I would be particularly tickled by his jokes. He always had me wide-eyed and rapt in attention. As I grew older and showed interest, he gave me opportunities aplenty with voice-overs, acting assignments in ad films and web ads. He involved me in his creative experiments at The Gallery Café and I was an eager beaver. When I was ready for my first professional workshop, he told me that if I was doing workshops in Hyderabad, then Sutradhar and Dramanon are the two groups I should learn from,” says Deepika, who misses the late Little Theatre group founder.

Deepika also had a stint in Carnatic and Hindustani music, and Bharatanatyam. Her mother’s interest in the art form and those she met through ‘The Little Theatre’ played a significant role in inculcating in her an interest in theatre, particularly “Vijju uncle, Shankar uncle and Prakash uncle”. “Through them, I also had the chance to meet and interact with many authors and playwrights, including Girish Karnad, Amitav Ghosh, Vikram Seth, William Dalrymple and Mahesh Dattani at a fairly young age,” says Deepika who is also seen in a few advertisements – large-screen, web-based and so on for Zinda Tilismath, Paradise and Furniture World.

Quiz her on what her future plans are, she quips: “I’m a deep-sea diver, and I’ve recently discovered my love for solo road trips… I think my archetype may be a combination of the explorer and the lover; at least until I discover more about myself… so, I’ll stay with doing what I love and keep exploring within and around. I’ll do with intent and whatever will be, will be,” concludes Deepika, who till date has hosted more than 200 events, including those for Government of Telangana, 23rd All-India Forest Meet, launch of We Hub – India’s first women entrepreneurs incubator, 1st anniversary of T Hub, the Telangana Youth Festival 2017, etc.

