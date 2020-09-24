This generation’s favourite fashion trend

Try co-ord sets to accentuate your look and win appreciation from the fashion-conscious

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 6:01 pm

Coordinating your dressing can be a bummer sometimes. And, with all the fashion trends that come and go, it’s hard to keep up. Millennials found the perfect solution to this particular sartorial crisis — Co-ord sets. They’re stylish, chic, comfortable and easy to pull of for a gazillion occasions. Here’s how you can carry them off with panache.

Print play

There are a wide variety of printed co-ord sets that you can pull off at multiple occasions. Plaid co-ord sets work great for a casual meet and greet. Stripes are wonderful for a day out. Gingham, checked and graphic prints work great for impromptu plans. We also love a good ethnic printed co-ord set for when we’re in the mood to go traditional. Tribal motifs are a big hit with the printed co-ord sets for their fun and cool elements.

Monochrome

What’s not to adore about this forever loved trend. Monochrome works wonders especially when it comes to co-ord sets because there’s a wide range of hues and combinations one can try out. The most adorned and loved combination is definitely the black-and-white. You can also opt for shades of blue, yellow, pink, red and green in fabrics like cotton and linen if you’re on the lookout for comfortable daywear. Accessorise in gold or silver chunky jewellery to transform your outfit for a night out.

Handloom co-ords

If you’re someone that is conscientious in their style of dressing and loves sustainable, slow and conscious fashion, handloom co-ord sets would be just right for you. Made in fabrics like Ikat, linen and breathable cottons, handloom co-ord sets are not just going to be comfortable for you to sit in all day, but they’re also edgy and suave. Responsible fashion is always a great way to make waves.

Business formals

Another favourite with people, business formal co-ord sets are a sure shot way to win the fashion parade. Opt for crisp silhouettes in your exact size to accentuate the look of the co-ord set. Go for bold colours like violet, hot pink, crimson or neon if you are true style diva. Subtle colours like white, grey, beige and black make for elegant, sophisticated business formal co-ord sets.

Co-ord accessories

Slipping into your co-ord outfit and shoes doesn’t exactly complete your look. Here’s where co-ord accessories come into play. Accessories that match the tone of your outfit or that belong to the same colour family is one sure way to look like a million bucks. If you’re co-ord set is big on prints or is a loud colour, opt for minimalistic jewellery that is dainty and delicate. Monochrome or subtle printed co-ord sets call for chunky chokers and a full hand of rings and bracelets. Indian or handloom co-ord sets can be paired with antique or silver jewellery for maximum effect.

