This Holi, go green and stay safe

Hyderabad: With the festival of revellery fast approaching, College of Home Sciences of the Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University is gearing up to provide tonnes of safe and natural colours.

Amid increasing concerns on the health effects of synthetic colours in recent times, the focus has been shifting towards adopting safe and eco-friendly colours for Holi.

And giving an impetus to this has been the College of Home Science which for last few years is actively engaged in preparation and supply of eco-friendly colours for the festival.For this year, the college has been busy preparing different popular colour choices for Holi that include pink, yellow, green, blue and orange.

“We are readying over seven tonnes of Eco Holi colours,” says Prof R Geetha Reddy, Principal Investigator for the project on natural dye paints.It was in the year 2016 that the Telangana State Pollution Control Board sanctioned Rs 1 crore to the PJTSAU to establish the natural dye paint production unit and the same facilities were being used for production of Eco Holi colours.

It is mainly Annatto seeds, beetroot, marigold flowers and indigo that are used for making natural colours.

“Presently we are ready with seven tonnes but based on the indents received for Eco Holi colours, the production can be scaled up. The powder is ready for packing as 250 gm, 500 gm and one kg,” she said.

A kg of Eco Holi colour would cost about Rs 400 Prof Geetha advises staying away synthetic colours that contain harmful chemicals and calls for use of only organic colours as they are skin friendly and safe for children to play and can also be cleaned easily.

This year, these eco-friendly friendly colours will also be available in the city near residential complexes like Lanco hills in Gachibowli, organic stores like Emerald shop and corporate schools like Delhi Public School and Oakridge International schools and Bashyam Blooms, Narsingi.