This Hyderabadi breaks stereotypes with her swimming talent

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Mithali Raj and Sania Mirza are some of the Indian sportswomen who need no introduction. These ladies have been inspiring women at every turn in the country to give wings to their dreams despite numerous hurdles.

However, what we little know is about the ground-breaking women around us who have carved a niche for themselves in the male-dominated world in their respective fields. One such woman is Hyderabad-based Annapurna Kandikanti who broke stereotypes and achieved immense success with her swimming talent.

The 45-year-old Annapurna has, so far, won a handful of awards and countless medals. She went on to take part in many national and international competitions in countries like the UAE and Kazakhstan.The lady proved that there’s no such thing as ‘perfect age to start a career’ by kicking off pursuing her passion at the age of 31.

“My interest in swimming is something which arose out of the blue. I first learned about swimming classes when I was 34 through one of my neighbours who was a coach at the pool.Initially, I was reluctant to learn swimming despite constant encouragement from the coach. My lack of confidence and negativity pulled me back from progressing. Ultimately, I made up my mind to break the glass ceiling and choose an unconventional profession.

I learned swimming in less than a week, to my surprise,” says Annapurna, who is one of the few women from the city who has made a name for herself in the field of swimming.This resident of Uppal currently works as a swimming coach in Global Indian International Public School and also gives free coaching to women in various locations.

Annapurna’s journey towards success was not plain sailing. Her father passed away when she was in high school and she had to discontinue her studies in Class VII. At the age of 22, she got married and as soon as the couple had their first child, Annapurna started to learn tailoring for decent earning and eventually opened a shop where she even trained a few women in the same.

She also learned driving cars and in just a few months, she opened a driving school for which she received an immense response. Her desire to study was so strong that she went back to school and completed her Class X when her son was in Class VIII and completed Intermediate as well.Though Annapurna received a lot of backlash in the beginning, she says that paying no heed to them was her only key to progress and happiness.

“People in my own family asked me to stop swimming since it is not something an ideal wife is supposed to do. But the encouragement I received from my husband throughout is tremendous. Societal pressure never affected me or my husband.

Many homemakers, despite owning a lot of talent, step back from realising their dreams — while a few out of societal pressure, others from lack of self-confidence. People around talk about us — no matter what, it is our job to come out of the barriers we built ourselves and start achieving everything we once wished for,” she adds. Having now become proficient in swimming, Annapurna is all set to take part in a competition scheduled to happen in March in Goa.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter