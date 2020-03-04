This Hyderabadi filmmaker lives and breathes films

By | Published: 9:36 pm

A Strong believer in visual medium is the most powerful way of communication in the modern world, Jennifer usually picks up stories that she feels are interesting and need to be told. “I personally feel a filmmaker shouldn’t be typecast in the industry and that he/she can only do fiction or documentary and not both,” says Jennifer Alphonsse, an MBA graduate who also studied Film Appreciation at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTTI).

Her first short film Kachra about two rag picker boys from Hyderabad was critically acclaimed. The film received global acclaim, won several international awards and the prestigious Golden Nandi State Awards for the Best Film, Best Director and Best Child actor. “I have been able to enjoy the process of filmmaking and will be definitely making both fictional and documentary works in the future.

Trying to find the “right balance” is the whole process I believe,” says Jennifer whose ardent love for still photography led her to documentary filmmaking. Among her impressive ‘lot’ of works, her 25-minute short film Strangersss starring Bollywood actor Pitobash was selected in the Cannes Short Film Corner in 2014 and went on to win more than 17 international awards in various categories all over the World.

Her first feature length Documentary The Take Over bagged the Royal Reel Award of Canada International Film Festival 2016 and also got selected at Cannes Short Film Corner in 2016. The young filmmaker feels that, in the case of fiction, you feel like the ‘almighty’ of your work as you are in control of most of the aspects of production.

On the other side, there is an ‘unplanned’ beauty about documentaries, where sometimes the nature falls in sync with your craft. When she is not busy with ad films, she has also amassed an impressive collection of recorded work on the ‘Gonds’ of Adilabad which includes a fabulous documentary called Nagoba Jathara, the yearly tribal festival in the Adilabad district of Telangana, Gusadee based on the dance of the Gonds, considered Asia’s most ancient tribe and a documentary on the ‘Kolam Tribes’ as well.

The girl is certainly busy with numerous projects like the traffic advisory ad; ‘Signal Jump’ in collaboration with Hyderabad Traffic Police, starring Lavanya Tripathi; ‘Say no to Peer Pressure’ starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Wear Helmet starring Neha Shetty; She Team short film starring Jaya Sudha Kapoor, apart from being part of the Hollywood production The Least of These.

