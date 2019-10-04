This Hyderabadi is making India proud at BRICS fest

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Five countries, 17 days, 54 films, four screenings, seven activities, people from different countries participate in the BRICS film festival. It’s not easy to get entry into such festivals, let alone be selected for it.

But, a young filmmaker from mana Hyderabad has gone and done just that. Meet Yerra Tapasi Raju, who hails from Warangal and is representing India at the 4th BRICS Film Festival to be held in Niteroi, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Recalling what led to him being selected for the prestigious festival, Tapasi Raju shares, “I was passionate about films so I moved from Warangal to Hyderabad and joined the Annapurna College of Film and Media.

It was through the college that I got the opportunity to take part in the festival. We were three members who got into the finals and were told to write a motivation letter to BRICS and I was the only one who got selected,” says Raju who is currently in Brazil for the festival which will go on till October 9.

“It has been an unforgettable experience, meeting new people from different countries. A total of 15 people are taking part in BRICS. Four of us were divided in different groups. We would shoot in Brazil and make a documentary,” says Tapasi Raju who is in his final year. The experience has opened up a whole new world for the film student.

“Travelling to new places makes me learn many things like the education system is completely different here. Their concepts and ideology are very different from ours.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter