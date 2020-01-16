This Hyderabadi marathoner doesn’t believe in number game

By | Published: 11:49 pm 7:04 pm

Age is just a number for Indu Harikumar, a 51-year-old fitness enthusiast, an ideal school teacher, a zealous runner and an avid trekker. The resident of East Marredpally in Secunderabad steadily puts all her heart and soul in all she does.

One would be in awe seeing how Indu Harikumar juggles like a pro at the age where most of the people turn fragile. Thankfully, her efforts didn’t go unnoticed and she bagged gold, silver, and bronze at the 21st Asia Masters Athletics Championships held in Kuching, Malaysia.

Indu has so far done over 20 Himalayan treks and she strongly believes she can add more feathers in her cap in time to come. “If truth to be told, being a runner was not my plan. But as it is said life is unpredictable, I surely see this as another life-changing aspect. And, being an outgoing and adventurous person since my childhood has turned as a boon.”

Indu was introduced to the road running by one of her friends and though she was reluctant in the beginning due to lack of confidence, she muddled through it and she’s well pleased that she did.

“My first longest run was 10k in 2018 and I ended up first in it, to my surprise. After that, I never looked back and in fact, it is a source of pride even now. Though I was into athletics during my college days, a busy life after marriage led to a break in sports. But, once my kids started growing up and being independent, I kicked off my trekking activity and other outdoor recreational activities,” says Indu, who dedicates her success to her husband.

At Asian championships, Indu won a gold medal in 400-metre race, bronze in 1500-metre race, silver in 100-metre race and stood fourth in the 5 km, in the age category from 50-55. She was spellbound seeing people of over 80 years of age and even a 90-year-old woman running on the track. Their competitive spirit motivated her to forge ahead.

Nevertheless, Indu’s path to success wasn’t been plain sailing. But she got the better of it, slowly but surely. “During my championship in Malaysia, I had severe menstrual cramps. At one point I almost gave up. I believe that if we are keen enough to achieve our goals, women can pull off everything and anything.”

After doing rigorous physical exercises and devoting minimal time with family for nearly four months, the school teacher from a private educational institution has decided to spend quality time with her better half.

Indu is likely to take part in 2020 the World Masters Athletics Championships in Toronto, Canada, from 20 July–1 August 2020. “Apart from running, my annual trek to the Himalayas would continue until my body permits,” she signs off.

