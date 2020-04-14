This is how Containment Zones will be managed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:05 pm

Hyderabad: Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for a special strategy to tackle Covid 19 spread in the GHMC areas, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has come up with guidelines on the management of the Containment Zones.

“The objective is to define the likely influence zone from the house where a positive patient is present, and undertake all necessary measures to break the chain of transmission thus preventing its spread to others and new areas by implementing the concept of “Containment”,” the Memo says.

Containment Zones (CZ)

All the localities reporting Corona positive cases will be contained by barricading the entire locality. Barricading shall be complete by closing all roads and thoroughfares, by leaving one common entry and exit point to the Zone. The common entry and exit point to the Containment Zone shall be closely monitored by arranging for adequate police force round the clock. No outsider is allowed inside and insider to go outside without valid reason.

Surveillance Teams

As there’s likelihood of more than one CZ in every circle of GHMC, it is essential that each of such CZ has a dedicated Nodal Team which will look after that zone round the clock. The Nodal Team at CZ level shall be site specific and shall consist of a Nodal Officer, Police officer, Representative from Medical and Health Department. The team members must have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The Nodal team must ensure door delivery of all essential commodities against payment. A pamphlet shall be printed in local languages and it will contain the name and phone number of the nodal officer.

Sanitation

Sanitation shall be done on daily basis. Lifting of garbage shall commensurate with its generation and there shall not be any leftover garbage in the zone. The garbage collected from hotspots such as CZ and identified hospitals shall not be mixed with other garbage. The garbage must be sent for incineration.

Fever Survey

Fever Survey shall be conducted covering all the households to identify symptomatic persons. Any symptomatic case, if detected, should be shifted to the designated hospital. In case of fresh positives, line listing of primary contacts shall be done as per protocol and shall be reported in prescribed proforma.

The Police

There shall be a designated officer (with his team) for every CZ to restrain the inmates to confine to their houses, ensuring that no person is ventured into the roads or footpaths, strict monitoring of entry and exit point and restraining all unauthorized crossovers; Providing protection to the field team members in the zone from all sorts of untoward incidents and anti-social elements.

Destitutes

The Nodal Officer with the assistance of the Police Officials and Sanitary Field Assistant shall identify the homeless and destitute within the zone . They shall be shifted to the shelter homes available, even if it is outside the zone. When such shifting is done, care shall be taken to lodge all family members together.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .