This is not fair, selectors

Hyderabad: It is something which hurts and pains any cricketer. Till the other day, all-rounder Bavanaka Sandeep was widely expected to succeed the out-of-form Akshath Reddy as captain of the Hyderabad Ranji Trophy team for the coming season. But the R A Swaroop-led new senior selection committee sprang a surprise by selecting Tanmay Agarwal as the new skipper.

The 27-year-old Sandeep had been vice-captain to Akshath last season and was deputy to Ambati Rayudu in the recent Vijay Hazare one-day and T20 Mushtaq Ali tournaments. With his phenomenal run, particularly in the T20 format, many thought that the gutsy left-hander being at the helm was just a mere formality.

However, the selectors thought otherwise and handed over the reins to the 24-year-old left-handed opener Tanmay. One should not doubt Tanmay’s credentials. He could even become a successful captain, but the way Sandeep was overlooked was unfair. He could have been given a chance to lead the side with Tanmay being his deputy. They could have seen him for a few matches, and then gone for Tanmay, had he not done well.

In fact, in the few matches that he led, Sandeep showed his leadership qualities in full measure. This year in the Vijay Hazare tournament when Rayudu could not take the field, Sandeep marshalled the team to victory against the eventual champions Karnataka.

The selectors’ argument was that they were looking at youth and that’s why Tanmay was picked. But then, Sandeep is just 27 years old. And if the selectors were serious about grooming youngsters, then why did they recall some senior cricketers into the team? This is puzzling and intriguing.

Meanwhile, the decision of the selectors on the captaincy issue has not gone down well with former cricketers and club secretaries. The talk doing the rounds was that there was nothing wrong in Rayudu’s outburst against the Hyderabad Cricket Association affairs. In a scathing attack, Rayudu had alleged that Hyderabad cricket was suffering because of influence of some of the club secretaries.

“Rayudu was sensible to call it quits. I would not have been surprised if they would have made Tanmay captain ahead of Rayudu. I think he (Rayudu) might have sensed it and decided to quit. It is disgusting the way things are going on in selection matters. Even the removal of Anirudh Singh as under-19 coach and retention of Arjun Yadav as Ranji coach are baffling. Things for sure are going from bad to worse in HCA,” a club secretary remarked.



