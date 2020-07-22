This is what causes spatial memory impairment

By | Published: 4:05 pm

A team of researchers has brought clarity on the brain network mechanism that causes spatial memory impairment. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease frequently suffer from spatial memory loss, such as no recognition of where they are, and forgetting where they put their belongings. They often show a wandering symptom, which is also a feature of spatial memory impairment.

Published in ‘Neuron’, the study tiDisrupted place cell remapping and impaired grid cells in a knockin model of Alzheimer’s disease”, reveals how the normal brain network function of hippocampus cells which works to discriminate a distinct spatial environment in a process called “remapping”, was disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease.

The study, done Alzheimer’s disease model mice, found that this disruption of the hippocampus is most likely caused by the activity impairment of the entorhinal cortex, a brain region that supplies information to the hippocampus.

“We recorded the brain cell activity in the hippocampus, which is the memory center of the brain, responsible for spatial memory, among other things,” said Kei Igarashi, PhD, an assistant professor in the Department of Anatomy & Neurobiology at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine. “Our findings could lead to the development of a method to reactivate brain activity of the entorhinal cortex, which may help establish new treatments for preventing the progression of spatial memory impairment in Alzheimer’s disease patients,” Igarashi added.

Spatial memory impairment, such as wandering behaviour, is one of the most troublesome symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease, and it occurs in more than 60 per cent of Alzheimer’s patients.