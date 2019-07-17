This jellyfish is as big as a human

By | Published: 4:10 pm

Divers scouting for marine life were in for a pleasant surprise when they came across a gigantic jellyfish near Cornwall, off the coast of the UK. Floating majestically under the waves of the English Channel was a five-foot-long barrel jellyfish which was the largest specimen encountered by biologist Lizzie Daly and her colleague Dan Abbott, an underwater photographer.

Daly was swimming alongside it, when Abbott captured the shot of the cream-coloured, translucent jelly which was as big as Daly. Gigantic it may be, it’s actually harmless to humans, and it has a taste for planktons. Jellyfish can sting you, but their sting is quite weak. It’s tentacles are covered with tiny stingers which serve as a natural shield to protect them predators.