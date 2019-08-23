This lady hits bull’s eye with her designs

By | Published: 9:08 pm

She is known as the Lady with the Bullet. And, for Singajogi Satyaveni, the sobriquet fits well.This city youngster does not just ride a Royal Enfield Classic 350, but also teaches other women bike enthusiasts and is an expert in customizing bikes. The 24-year-old from Balanagar is also adept at customising helmets which has won her quite a patronage.

For Satyaveni, the journey into the world of bikes and biking accessories began in the year 2015. An aspiring tennis player with dreams of making it big in sports, she nurtured hopes of representing the country on global arena.

But then, her dreams were cut short when Satyaveni met with a road accident. “I was travelling with my brother and in the accident, my leg was injured,” she recalls. That accident left bitter scars and she developed a fear for bikes. That’s when her mother stepped in and gifted her a Royal Enfield Classic 350.

That sparked off Satyaveni’s love for bike. Initially, she would drive around tentatively on the bike which she named ‘Moonbow’, and as she gained confidence, she went on longer drives.“Driving gives me a sense of liberation. I feel the pulsating beat of the bike resonating with heart beat,” says Satyaveni who happens to be the only woman in the country who is into customising bikes.

It was then, Satyaveni came up with the idea of giving new looks to the fuel tanks and the helmets and customise them. Along with her sister, Sangeetha, she set up Womeneoteric at Balanagar offering customization of bikes and accessories. Soon, word about her initiative spread, and she started getting orders from different places and even caters to orders from across the country.

“I began with 2D designs that take around seven to 10 days Most of them wanted beard designs on their bikes, which was a fad at that time. I also get orders where bikers want to paint the story of their solo trips,” she says. If riding was her love, painting became her passion. At Womeneoteric, she and her sister paint fuel tanks, helmets and also tee-shirts and all with biking themes.

For the movie ‘Lover’, she came up with a 3D design on a bike. Women bikers are comparatively fewer, but in the past years, their tribe has been increasing. Along with Bikerni Hyderabad riders, she has been teaching women and girls how to ride both geared and non-gear motorcycles. Some of the trainees include women aged around 55 years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter