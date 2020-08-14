This Mancherial psychologist connects through tales

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:39 pm

Mancherial: Storytelling is an effective way of conveying a message or teaching concepts on any subject to anyone irrespective of age and gender. And a tale can create a bigger impact on listeners if it is narrated by a family member.

Banking on this strategy, Dr Kavita Ajay, a psychologist from Mancherial town, has turned into a storyteller to teach morals, values of life, soft skills and certain difficult topics of psychology to students. She has been running a show titled ‘Kavita Atta Kathalu’ on her YouTube channel for the past four months.

“Many concepts of psychology or any other subject cannot be understood easily. But, they can easily be taught to students if they are told in the form of stories. You can effortlessly convince the listeners through tales. The role of maternal aunt in Indian culture is crucial. So, I chose this method and one of the key members of families,” Kavita told ‘Telangana Today.’

This English teacher of a government school has narrated 25 short stories on various concepts, including respect for parents, social behaviour, empathy, sexual abuse, smart thinking, positive attitude, stress management and time management, decision making and handling failures. The stories are viewed by scores of users of the social networking site.

The storyteller says her tales have evoked good response not only from several district of Telangana but also from other parts of the country. Renikuntla Shourya, a follower from Hyderabad, Pramodha and Sumodha of Mancherial say there were able to understand the importance of showing empathy and respecting parents with the help of the stories.

Apart from stories, Kavita hosts talk shows on topics such as relationship therapy, marital discord, happiness, smart living, balancing emotions, life skills, including social skills, coping skills, creative thinking, critical thinking and problem solving, communication skills and stress management and many other issues relating to psychology. Her talks are also uploaded on the channel.

This apart, the psychologist motivates youngsters through her lecturers on different topics. She runs shows called ‘Kavi’s Kitchen’ for introducing healthy delicacies and for explaining the procedure of their preparation. She teaches English language using the YouTube channel, helping students of rural parts to learn it from homes.

The alumna of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-Kagaznagar, she has been training women in yoga on her show titled ‘Mudra’ for two months for free. She goes live on Zoom for guiding them twice a day.

Links for her youtube uploads:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIjaVk-vFc4&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGEIhjmSpN0&feature=youtu.be

