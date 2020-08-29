This multitasker from Mulugu is an inspiration

Tasleema Mohammad, Sub-Registrar of Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, who battled odds to emerge a winner, juggles diverse roles an an officer, philanthropist, farm hand, mother and many more

Mulugu: Looking for an inspirational story in these tough times of coronavirus pandemic? Nothing can be more motivating than the journey of Tasleema Mohammad, Sub-Registrar of Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. She was just two years old when she lost her father, and her mother raised her with four other siblings, working in her farm and also as a farm labourer.

Poverty made life difficult but her determination outstripped all odds. Today, not only has she earned recognition for her service as an efficient Sub-Registrar — she won the best administrator award a record 11 times — but is also seen as a saviour of the poor in her native district, Mulugu for her charitable activities through a Trust named after her father Sarwar.

Tasleema, who hails from Ramchandrapuram village, about 12 km away from Mulugu town, got her Masters in Science in Organic Chemistry from Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, prepared for competitive exams and cracked the Group II test in 2009. Fortunately, she was posted as Sub-Registrar at her native town Mulugu.

Recalling her childhood days, Tasleema, now 35, told Telangana Today: “My father Sarwar was an MCPI leader. He was murdered by the naxals when I was two years old. We are five siblings. My mother Fathima fought hard to raise us. As we own some land at our village Ramchandrapur, she worked as a farmer and even as a farm labourer. By God’s grace, I was appointed Sub-Registrar at the age of 24. I got an opportunity to serve the people in my place. People from Mulugu proudly say they see ‘Sarwar Sahib’ in me.”

Tasleema has not only helped several destitute people, but has also come to rescue of migrant workers and Gotti Koyas living in remote areas in the district. During the lockdown imposed to check the pandemic, she accompanied Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka, trekked hilly terrains and travelled 10 to 15 km on foot every day to provide groceries and other essentials to Adivasis in Wazeedu and Venkatapuram mandals.

“I have rescued 14 mentally-ill persons and got them admitted to orphanages or old age homes. Besides, I have also helped many children with their education by providing support financially and in other ways. I have distributed more than 10,000 saplings. I also organised several health camps,” she said, adding that she also adopted a girl who lost her parents in an accident.

One Rajesh of Chandur village near Vemulawada town, 200 km away from Mulugu district, was rescued and sent to his relatives. “While I was on my way to my office, I found a person lying under a roadside tree in a pitiable condition. I immediately took him, gave him food and clothes and got the details of his home address with difficulty. I spoke to some officials and sent him back to his home almost three years after he went missing. That was one of the happiest moments in my lifem,” she recalled.

Tasleema, who now lives in Hanamkonda with her family, has not forgotten her roots, and even works as a farm labourer on holidays, spending quality time with farm workers and earning some extra money. She is not only good at paddy transplantation, but is equally adept at tilling the land with a plough and also driving a tractor. “I enjoy sharing the mid-day meal with farm workers,” she said. As a government employee, she won the best administrator award from the State government 11 times.

“As a Special Officer in Abbapur village, I endeavoured to unite the youth and formed Village Development Committees (VDC). These committees voluntarily helped in banning liquor shops, helped make available potable water by reinstalling new pipelines and tricycles were also distributed to PHCs,” Tasleema said.

Recently, Tasleema assured to help a two-year-old girl Nitya, daughter of Nagavath Ravinder and Mounika of Govindraopet village, who has been suffering from fluids in her brain. She visited the village and promised to provide financial and other support as her mother is unable to bear the expenditure for treatment after Nitya’s father Ravinder died of cancer.

