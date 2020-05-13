This Nakashi family is true to its roots

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Three generations making a mark in the same profession is something we don’t witness very often. Most often, the younger generations tend to move away from their family’s line of employment. But there is one Nakashi family which has made a huge contribution to Cheriyal paintings since generations.

Passed on from grandfather D Venkat Ramaiah, to father D Chadraiah, a National award winner and now his three sons – D Vekatramana, D Nageshwar and D Pavan Kumar; the family is now one of the very few who are still keeping the traditional art alive.

“My grandfather used to make Cheriyal paintings on mythological stories like Ramayan, Mahabharata, Gowda Puranamu, Markandeya Puranamu and many more. He also used to work on stories of different communities. Back then, when story telling was a profession, these storytellers used to carry these 10-20 meter long stories depicted through Cheriyal art from one village to other. This was their way of living. To paint these stories would take around six months to one year to complete,” shares D Venkatramana whose father took up the painting style out of necessity.

“When my grandfather was paralysed, my father had to finish the orders that my grandfather left in between,” says Venkatramana who works at his residence along with his wife.

Cheriyal paintings are distinguished by their dark red background and colours made from natural coloured powders. The black colour for the outline is obtained from the residue of kerosene lamps which is mixed with the tree gum. Explaining the process of making a painting, D Nageshwar says, “We mix chalk powder, gum, tamarind seeds paste and starch and apply it on a Khadi cloth. The cloth then becomes like a canvas and colours stick well. Then we draw an outline and fill in the background apart from the sketched areas and then work on other areas.”

Previously Cheriyal paintings were limited to mythological stories but with time regular day-to-day activities like drawing rangoli, flying kites, cooking traditional dishes were also depicted through the art form.

As the art form is declining in recent years, D Venkatramana says, “We had to adapt. We were introduced to Leepakshi handicrafts and would receive orders from them for Cheriyal painting frames, masks and other painting products. Government offices would give orders for gifts too.” The artists paint railway stations in and around the State and also conduct workshops in the city. The two brothers – D Pawan Kumar and Venkatramana have also worked on beautifying Manoharabad railway station at Medak district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .